Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.77 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

