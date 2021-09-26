Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.38 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $33,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.80 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

