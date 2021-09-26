Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

