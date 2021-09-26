Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $45.51 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,010 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.46% of Beyond Meat worth $45,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

