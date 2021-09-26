Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,711 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $33,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

