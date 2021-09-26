Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,826 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,405 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 45,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $38,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

