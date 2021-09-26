Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.48% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

SITE stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

