Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $38,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.