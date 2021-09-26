Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 4,148,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,408. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

