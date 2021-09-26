Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 79,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,969,033 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

