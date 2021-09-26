Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 79,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,969,033 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $9.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
