Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.51.

MOLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

