Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

