Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

