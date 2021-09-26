Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,130 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PINE stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 million, a P/E ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

