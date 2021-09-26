Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.