Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

