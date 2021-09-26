MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $472.44.

MDB traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.04. The stock had a trading volume of 439,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.61. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $218.50 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

