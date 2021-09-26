Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 184,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

