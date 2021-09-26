Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Sells $2,031,417.45 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire sold 33,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,031,417.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

