Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,007,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $64,734,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.27. The company had a trading volume of 337,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.12 and its 200 day moving average is $347.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

