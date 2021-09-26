Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 1.3%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 355.20 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 359.80 ($4.70). Approximately 223,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 468,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

Separately, Numis Securities cut Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.97.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

