Morgan Stanley Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $106.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

