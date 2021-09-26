Morgan Stanley Raises IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $141.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.