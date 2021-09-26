Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

