Morgan Stanley Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $126.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

DELL opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $105.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,071,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,955 shares of company stock valued at $193,691,190 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after buying an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

