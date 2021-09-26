MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 375,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.