Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

