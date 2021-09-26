Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.