Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $544,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 199.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

