Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $116.21 and last traded at $117.06. 9,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 940,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.54.

Specifically, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $162,364.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,391,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,673 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,487 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Natera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

