National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

