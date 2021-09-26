National Asset Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Knight by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.