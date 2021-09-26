National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,404 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

