National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period.

CFO opened at $73.19 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

