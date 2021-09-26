National Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,347 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 2,671,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,560,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

