National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 314,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,438. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

