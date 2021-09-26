NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post sales of $126.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $127.20 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,041. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $61.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 115.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.