Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

NEM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,720,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. Newmont has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

