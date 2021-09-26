NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. NexImmune has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $7,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexImmune by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 155,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

