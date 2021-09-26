Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $125,912.54 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

