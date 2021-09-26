NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 6,114,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

