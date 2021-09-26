NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,828,096 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 395,670 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $215,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

