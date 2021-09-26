NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 120,566.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,875,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $193.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $109.67 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

