NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 362 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

