NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $43,921,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.94 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

