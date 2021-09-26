NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,598,000 after buying an additional 93,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 395,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.