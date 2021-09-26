NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 192,259 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,259 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.79. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

