Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$70,300.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$70,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,359,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,393,327.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,338.00.

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.