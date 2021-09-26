NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $183.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

