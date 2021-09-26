NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $200.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.
NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73.
In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.