NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $200.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

