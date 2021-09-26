NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Shares of NKE opened at $149.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

